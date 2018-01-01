Skip to main content
asia one
Latest
Singapore
Malaysia
China
Asia
World
MORE
All Sections
BUSINESS
ENTERTAINMENT
TRAVEL
DIGITAL
FOOD
HEALTH
WOMEN
VIDEOS
Home Works
Lottery Results
Horoscope
Chinese Zodiac
Currency Converter
Follow Us
Latest
Singapore
Malaysia
China
Asia
World
Business
Entertainment
Travel
Home Works
Digital
Food
Health
Women
Videos
Services
Lottery Results
Horoscope
Chinese Zodiac
Currency Converter
Asia
Geje Eustaquio beats Kairat Akhmetov in rematch, claims ONE Interim Flyweight World Title
Joshua Pacio submits Lan Ming Qiang in dominant showing
Rafael Nunes silences Manila, defeats hometown hero Eric Kelly
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao stops Joseph Lasiri in ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai bout
Ma Hao Bin edges out Sotir Kichukov, flies high in Manila
Hayato Suzuki gets back on track at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES
Emilio Urrutia continues climb up ONE’s ranks, stops Bruno Pucci in Manila
Spectacular finishes highlight ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES prelims
Indonesian grandparents travelled through Europe and Asia by car, with first stop in Singapore
Philippines prepares for three-month-long volcano emergency
Much-loved lottery-predicting Thai monk found dead
Thai cops inspect brothels for water theft that may be sinking the city
South Korea says the North may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve
S Korea hospital fire: Witnesses describe 'frightening' scene, 'total chaos'
'Little idols': Japan's dark obsession with young girls
Flights diverted after fire at Thai airport
Yago Bryan staying confident despite tough start in ONE
Bruno Pucci on recovering from his injury hell in the best ways possible
“The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang heads home to challenge for second world title
Homeless in Hong Kong: Soaring costs fuel housing crisis in Asian financial hub
LGBT people viewed negatively, but accepted as Indonesian citizens
1
2
3
4
…
next ›
Most Read
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
Name
*
E-mail
*
By signing up, you agree to our
Privacy policy
and
Terms and Conditions
.
Leave this field blank
Submit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Statement
Follow Us
Content Partners
Berita Harian
BrandInsider
Cleo
Female
herworldPLUS
Home & Decor
Hardware Zone
Harper's BAZAAR
Luxury Insider
Men's Health
SilverKris
Singapore's Women's Weekly
SHAPE
SG Travellers
sgCarMart
STOMP
tabla!
The Business Times
The New Paper
The Peak
The Straits Times
Torque
Young Parents
Lianhe Zao Bao
Human Resources
SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions
Personal Data Protection Statement