Asia

Geje Eustaquio beats Kairat Akhmetov in rematch, claims ONE Interim Flyweight World Title
Geje Eustaquio beats Kairat Akhmetov in rematch, claims ONE Interim Flyweight World Title
Joshua Pacio submits Lan Ming Qiang in dominant showing
Joshua Pacio submits Lan Ming Qiang in dominant showing
Rafael Nunes silences Manila, defeats hometown hero Eric Kelly
Rafael Nunes silences Manila, defeats hometown hero Eric Kelly
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao stops Joseph Lasiri in ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai bout
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao stops Joseph Lasiri in ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai bout
Ma Hao Bin edges out Sotir Kichukov, flies high in Manila
Ma Hao Bin edges out Sotir Kichukov, flies high in Manila
Hayato Suzuki gets back on track at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES
Hayato Suzuki gets back on track at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES
Emilio Urrutia continues climb up ONE’s ranks, stops Bruno Pucci in Manila
Emilio Urrutia continues climb up ONE’s ranks, stops Bruno Pucci in Manila
Spectacular finishes highlight ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES prelims
Spectacular finishes highlight ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES prelims
Indonesian grandparents travelled through Europe and Asia by car, with first stop in Singapore
Philippines prepares for three-month-long volcano emergency
Much-loved lottery-predicting Thai monk found dead
Thai cops inspect brothels for water theft that may be sinking the city
South Korea says the North may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve
S Korea hospital fire: Witnesses describe 'frightening' scene, 'total chaos'
'Little idols': Japan's dark obsession with young girls
Flights diverted after fire at Thai airport
Yago Bryan staying confident despite tough start in ONE
Yago Bryan staying confident despite tough start in ONE
Bruno Pucci on recovering from his injury hell in the best ways possible
Bruno Pucci on recovering from his injury hell in the best ways possible
“The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang heads home to challenge for second world title
“The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang heads home to challenge for second world title
Homeless in Hong Kong: Soaring costs fuel housing crisis in Asian financial hub
LGBT people viewed negatively, but accepted as Indonesian citizens

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement