Englishman living on riverbank in Indonesia after being kicked out by wife

JAKARTA - A 50-year-old Englishman, identified as Ian Whiteley, has reportedly been staying for months on the Angke riverbank in Tangerang, Banten, while waiting to meet his Indonesian wife.

For the last four months Ian had been trying to seek his wife, who worked in Tangerang, Central Jakarta Immigration Office's enforcement division head Muhammad Deny Firmansyah said on Monday evening.

"We have sent a letter to his wife, inviting her to come to our office tomorrow at 10 a.m. and meet her husband," Deny told The Jakarta Post.

Deny said he expected the meeting would help them settle their private matters.

Ian has been reportedly living on the riverbank following a dispute with his wife, who lives in Central Jakarta and works in Tangerang. Ian attempted to seek his wife in Tangerang and was eventually sent to the Central Jakarta Immigration Office on Sunday by officials from the Tangerang Immigration Office.

Deny said Ian was a documented foreigner and had no records of having violated Indonesian law.

Media reported that Ian was kicked out by his wife. He also claimed that he should have received monthly pension funds from his country. However, the money was sent to his wife's bank account.