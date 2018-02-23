Ev Ting earns split decision nod, narrowly edges Ariel Sexton

Amongst a slew of contenders in the lightweight division, an encounter between Malaysia’s Ev “E.T.” Ting and Costa Rica’s Ariel “Tarzan” Sexton provided a chance for one of these athletes to really stake their claim for the next shot at the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

Alongside Timofey Nastyukhin, who won earlier in the night at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD on Friday, 23 February in Yangon, Myanmar, it was “E.T.” who advanced. He took a hard-earned split decision over Sexton in a thrilling bout that went the full 15 minutes.

Sexton was clearly enthusiastic about getting underway. He was chomping at the bit as the pair met each other in the center of the cage for the final instructions from the referee. It was a sign of what was to come, as “Tarzan” looked to constantly move forward against his Malaysian opponent.

The Costa Rican athlete tried to angle and land kicks on Ting in the first stanza, contrasting in style with “E.T.,” who was planting his feet and slinging back hard punches. Neither man would let the other get too far ahead — as Ting landed punishing strikes, “Tarzan” would leap in and reply. The Malaysian found a home for his low kicks, buckling Sexton, and did well to escape some sticky positions on the ground against the BJJ black belt.

In the second round, it was Sexton who took the initiative with a low kick. But as he tried to kick again, he was dumped to the mat by Ting, although “E.T.” did not want to engage on the ground. Sexton executed some good takedowns to get the contest to the mat, but Ting never allowed him to rest, as he did his best to instantly scramble right back up to his feet. An eye-catching flying knee landed for Sexton, and he gained more confidence in the striking as the round wore on.

Ting began round three working on the low kicks which had given him so much prior success. The Malaysian knew there was a lot at stake and the bout was close, so he looked to throw more into his punches to make an impact on his durable opponent.

Both men secured takedowns, but it was Ting who landed the more damaging shots from top position. “Tarzan” came close with a D’Arce choke, but “E.T.“ began to dictate proceedings more and more after the midway point of the round. Heavy punches and a spinning backfist all registered with the judges, in what was a true display of martial arts, heart, and skill.

The two athletes raised their hands as the bout ended, each men clearly having faith in their respective performances. In the end, Ting was awarded the split decision victory.

Now 15-4, Ting put himself back into the title picture. But with the lightweight division being so stacked, it may take another big win or two in order to obtain a title shot.

Sexton will carry the loss, but in reality he gained much from this bout. Now 11-4, he still remains a top contender, and will no doubt seek big match-ups to get back to the top.