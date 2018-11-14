Expired meat recovered from Karachi eatery under probe over siblings' death

The restaurant sealed in Karachi over the weekend following the death of two minor siblings also had its godown sealed on Tuesday after food authorities said they found expired meat and squash bottles at the facility.

The two brothers had died on Sunday after dining out at the Arizona Grill restaurant and consuming candy from a shop outside Chunky Monkey amusement park, according to police officials. Abrar Shaikh, the director for operations of Sindh Food Authority, had subsequently sealed the restaurant.

The food authority today raided the restaurant's godown as well where it found long-expired food products.

"Hundreds of sherbet (squash) bottles that were a year past their expiry dates and around 80kg of rotten meat were found," Shaikh said.

"Three-year-old meat was being served to the customers," he added.

Shaikh, in his earlier report submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, had stated that the said restaurant was recently given a notice to improve its hygiene conditions.

Police had launched an investigation into the death of the two minors on Monday.

Officials believe that one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmad and Mohammad, 5, died from 'food poisoning'. Their mother, Ayesha, was also admitted to a private hospital.

The autopsy was carried out at the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Monday, with Dr Sheeraz Ali Khowaja, the additional police surgeon at the hospital, telling Dawn that the cause of the deaths will be disclosed in the chemical examination report.