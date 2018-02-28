Extended 5-day holiday for Songkran festival in Thailand

Feb 28, 2018

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light for the five-day "Songkran Festival" holiday from April 12 to 16.

To accommodate people travelling up-country to visit their hometowns, and to stimulate nationwide tourism, the Cabinet allowed Thursday, April 12, as an additional holiday on top of the festival time from April 13 to 16.

As traffic congestion is expected during the long holiday period, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha also instructed state officials to prepare measures to improve road safety and public order.

