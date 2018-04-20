Fabio Pinca is excited to test his skills against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

French Muay Thai star Fabio Pinca will step into the ONE Super Series ring on Friday, 20 April, looking to dethrone a legend, and grow his own legacy in the “art of eight limbs.”

Pinca faces off against Thai superstar Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in a Muay Thai bout, and he can’t wait to showcase his skills in front of an appreciative Asian audience.

“My top achievements in martial arts, beside all the titles, are all the big Thai champions that I met in the ring,” he told ONE Championship.

”Win or lose, all these matches made me grow, and gave me experience to be at the best level.

“I signed with ONE because I know they are the biggest promotion in the world, and it is a real pleasure for me to be here.

“I really love this sport which is, for me, the best and the most beautiful sport in the world. But now, I want a new challenge, and I want to prove that Muay Thai can be very effective.”

Pinca, 33, may not be as big a name in Asia as Nong-O, but he’ll bring a wealth of top-level experience into the ring with him on Friday night.

A veteran of 126 Muay Thai bouts, with a record of 99-23-4, Pinca is a two-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion, and a winner of the prestigious Rajadamnern Stadium World Championship.

He’ll line up against multiple-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion Gaiyanghadao (255-54-1) in a battle between two of the best exponents of the art.

Despite his opponent’s own impressive credentials, Pinca says he’s ready to rise to the challenge, and prove his worth against one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the sport.

“Nong-O is a big champion, and I respect his career. I like this kind of opponent because I want to compete against the best athletes, and that is what excites me the most,” he said.

“I know he is a complete Muay Thai athlete, so I do not really have a game plan. I am focused on myself, my conditioning, and my skills, and I am sure it will be an exciting match.”