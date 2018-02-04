Facebook uproar over nude coffee shop waitress in Thailand

BANGKOK - Photos posted to Facebook of an almost nude waitress at a coffee shop in Chon Buri's Sattahip district trigged a storm of criticism from mostly women users of the site.

The post, by a Facebook user with the account name of Krua Sahapat-Laem Chabang at 7am Saturday, drew over 3,500 comments in just five hours.

It also drew over 21,000 reactions and was shared over 8,800 times in the five-hour period.

The photos show a beautiful young woman wearing underwear and no bras. She has covered her front with a barista apron, leaving little to the imagination.

"Do you have to do as much as this to promote your shop? So, do you want to open a coffee shop or a brothel?" asked Facebook user Benyapa Rungkitsataporn. "This kind of promotion prompted female baristas like me to be viewed negatively," posted another Facebook user.

"Now, foreigners perceive Thailand as brothels. Please have understanding for working people in the profession [when] you use this kind of bad promotion. Please understand how they will be perceived."

And user Arisara Suwattanakorn posted: "You don't have to undress to promote a coffee shop. People come to drink coffee, not come to a massage parlour. It's shameful for both the model and the shop owner."