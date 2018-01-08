Falling coconut tree kills teacher and uncle in Philippines

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines - A 24-year-old female teacher and her 47-year-old uncle were killed on Saturday when a coconut tree uprooted and fell on them in Barangay Poblacion III, Mabini town, Bohol.

PO1 Glenn Rosal of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) identified the victims as Jaycel Barcibal Dajalos and her uncle, Rogelio Tutor Barcibal, both residents of Purok 6, Barangay Minol, Mabini.

Dajalos was a teacher in a private school in Ubay town.

Local rescuers were deployed to the scene to remove the tree.

The victims were on a motorcycle going to Barangay La Union, Candijay town.

When they reached Barangay Poblacion II in Mabini, about 6:30 a.m., a coconut tree, which was about 15 meters long, fell on them.

Both victims were killed on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Junrey Rebucas, 37, a resident of Poblacion 2, said the weather was fine on Saturday.

“It was not windy. In fact, the weather was fine that Saturday morning,” Rebucas said.

Barangay Minol Chairman Edgar Tumanda said the tree fell because its roots were no longer strong enough to keep upright following the torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm “Agaton” early this week.

“The coconut tree fell because the roots had softened due to the incessant rains spawned by Agaton,” he said.