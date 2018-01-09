Family ordered off bus in Thailand because of crying child

The Nation/Asia News Network
Jan 09, 2018

A family of four was put off a Bangkok-Samui bus and left stranded late on Sunday night because one of their children was crying.

Mongkol Thongboran says he and his wife and two sons were told to leave the bus at a petrol station in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Cha-am district.

They had only Bt25 (S$1) in cash. Mongkol said the bus steward told him that the second driver could not sleep because of the crying child. Mongkol said his youngest son cried for just 30 minutes and other passengers did not complain.

He said his son was frightened because it was his first trip. Mongkol said the bus driver should have parked at a petrol station for five minutes to allow his son to calm down outside the bus instead of ejecting him and his family.

Mongkol said he had to stay overnight at a hotel at the petrol station and continued the journey by train to Surat Thani the next day, after relatives relatives wired them the money to pay for the hotel accommodation and train fare.

The family finally reached Koh Samui at 9pm Monday.

