Female motorcyclist's throat slit by low-hanging cable in Thailand

BANGKOK - Thai police are investigating the death of a female motorcyclist who was almost decapitated by a low-hanging fibre optic cable in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Maneenetr Charoenngao, 40, died on the road after her neck hit the cable.

Muang Khon Kaen deputy inspector Police Captain Singha Hong-on said it was a small, sharp, fibre optic cable insulated with black plastic.

He said police were still checking what caused it to slip out of the main power cable and hang down.

The accident happened at 5pm on Wednesday (April 25) in front of Khon Kaen Nakhon School.

Police checked security cameras at the school. They saw a 10-wheel truck driving past the area, and a worker on the back bent his head to avoid the cable.

At the same time, Maneenetr rode her motorcycle in the opposite direction and her neck was struck by the cable, sending her and her motorcycle crashing to the ground.

Singha said police were checking with the provincial electricity authority as to which company owned the cable.

The motorcyclist's eldest daughter, Kanokwan Panyapim, said her family would fight until the end to find the responsible agency because her mother was the main breadwinner for the family.