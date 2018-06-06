Female teacher in S. Korea investigated for allegedly having sex with elementary school students

PHOTO: Pixabay
Ahn Sang-yool
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jun 06, 2018

South Korean police are investigating a female teacher at a private educational institute following a report that she had sex with two of her elementary school students.

Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday that it had booked the suspect without detention.

She is accused of having intercourse with two of her students at a private academy in Gyeonggi Province between 2016 and 2017.

Police said the students confessed during their counseling sessions at schools.

“We’ve only finished the inquiry into the victims. We will take next steps after looking into suspect,” a police officer told media.

