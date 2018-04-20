Female traffic police in Jakarta wear 'kebaya' while on duty

A number of women traffic police commemorated Kartini Day by wearing kebaya while on duty in East Jakarta on Friday.

Kartini Day, which is celebrated annually on April 21, honors Javanese aristocrat Raden Ajeng Kartini, who survived feudalism and struggled for women's emancipation in Jepara in Central Java.

She was declared a national heroine by then-president Sukarno in 1964.

East Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Toni Surya Putra said he had deployed dozens of women police officers to manage traffic along Jl. Otto Iskandardinata to the Matraman intersection in the municipality.

"This is a form of appreciation toward RA Kartini as the pioneer of women's emancipation," Toni said as quoted by tribunnews.com.

"And this also shows that women police officers have the same duties as male officers," he added.

Critics have voiced their criticism that Kartini's spirit of emancipation is more than just wearing kebaya, replicating the image of the heroine.