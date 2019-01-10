Filipino worker stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia

Filipino worker stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia
PHOTO: Pixabay
Consuelo Marquez
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jan 10, 2019

MANILA - An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Saudi Arabia was killed after being stabbed for "unknown reasons" by a fellow Filipino, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Tuesday evening.

DFA said it is closely coordinating with Riyadh authorities investigating the incident. It, however, withheld the names of the victim and suspect.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto has extended his condolences to the victim's family. The victim hails from Pampanga.

Alonto said they will exert every effort to obtain justice for the victim and facilitate early repatriation of the victim's remains.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter Saudi Arabia PHILIPPINES
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement