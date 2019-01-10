Filipino worker stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia

MANILA - An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Saudi Arabia was killed after being stabbed for "unknown reasons" by a fellow Filipino, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Tuesday evening.

DFA said it is closely coordinating with Riyadh authorities investigating the incident. It, however, withheld the names of the victim and suspect.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto has extended his condolences to the victim's family. The victim hails from Pampanga.

Alonto said they will exert every effort to obtain justice for the victim and facilitate early repatriation of the victim's remains.