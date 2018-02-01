Fire guts Boracay resort

ILOILO CITY, Philippines - A nearly three-hour fire gutted a resort on Boracay Island in Aklan province on Wednesday night with at least P20 million (S$509,538) in property destroyed.

No one was reported hurt in the fire that hit Nami Resort Boracay at Sitio Diniwid in Barangay Balabag but their guests had to be transferred to other hotels, according to Fire Senior Inspector Lorna Parcellano, Boracay fire marshal.

"As of initial reports, all guests and employees are safe and accounted for. We will conduct a full investigation, but for now we ask for your thoughts, kind wishes, and prayers at this difficult time," the management of the resort said in a statement posted on its website.

Neighbouring properties incurred minor damages as firefighters had to pass through them to reach the resort.

"The roads are narrow and the resort was uphill," Parcellano told the INQUIRER on Thursday.

The fire started around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and was put out at 12:53 a.m. Thursday.

It spread quickly because the villas of the resort had roofing made of dried cogon grass, according to Parcellano.

Aside from a firetruck of the Bureau of Fire Protection, firetrucks of resorts also helped in putting out the fire.

The cause and source of the fire were still being determined but initial investigation showed that it could have started at a garbage bin located at the kitchen of the resort.