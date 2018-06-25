Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 7, leave 12 missing

Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 7, leave 12 missing
A paramilitary clears debris of a landslide in Lai Chau province, Vietnam.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jun 25, 2018

HANOI - Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least seven people and left 12 missing in northern Vietnam since Saturday, the government's Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

All of the victims are from the mountainous provinces of Lai Chau and Ha Giang, where the floods and landslides have also injured five people, the agency said in a statement.

"Rain has subsided in Lai Chau province, but we fear that the death toll will continue to rise as the chance for the missing to be found alive is very thin," said Vu Van Luat, a disaster management official in the province.

The floods and landslides have also caused damages worth over 76 billion dong ($3.32 million) to houses, roads and crops in the province, according to the statement.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters, with floods and typhoons killing hundreds of people each year. Natural calamities killed 389 people and injured 668 others in the country last year, according to the government.

More about

Floods
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement