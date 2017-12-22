Foreign couple in Bangkok writing graffiti caught on viral video

BANGKOK: A video clip showing a young caucasian couple using a paint pen to write on the pole of an advertisement on Silom Road in the heart of Bangkok has gone viral with more than 1 million views in less than day.

By 8am on Thursday, the clip had been watched 1.029 million times after it was posted by Facebook user Vorathep Charoenpornpanich at 4pm on Wednesday after he took the video.

The clip was part of a post that included still photos showing the young woman writing on a public telephone booth with a green paint pen.

The clip also showed the man turn to smile and blow a kiss to the camera. The woman was seen writing "WOAH" and "XAWI" inside and at the back of the public telephone booth.

Photo: Facebook/Vorathep Charoenpornpanich

Photo: Facebook/Vorathep Charoenpornpanich

The Facebook post has drawn more than 15,000 reactions and been shared over 4,600 times, receiving more than 360 comments. Most Facebook users condemned the couple in the comments but others reprimanded Vorathep for not warning the couple to stop instead of shooting the clip.