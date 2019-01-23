Friend of Penang Bridge victim pens heartfelt tribute poem

Facebook user Ah Yeoh posted a poem written in Chinese on his Facebook page as a tribute to Penang Bridge accident victim Moey Yun Peng.

PETALING JAYA - A classmate of Penang Bridge accident victim Moey Yun Peng wrote a heart-warming poem dedicated to him.

Facebook user Ah Yeoh posted the poem written in Chinese on his Facebook as a tribute to Moey.

It is believed that both Yeoh and Moey were classmates in Han Chiang High School.

"Rest in Peace, my classmate Moey," the poem began.

Yeoh said that they were supposed to have tea together during Chinese New Year.

"Just 19 years (old), One night, a lively person disappeared... A person who is so kind, cheerful and helpful," he wrote.

Yeoh also thanked Moey for the laughter he brought to him and the people around him.

"Your giggle and innocent look will forever be imprinted in my mind. May you be happy in the afterlife," he added.

Yeoh, who also posted a picture of Moey and him in the post, also called for justice to be served.

The poem ended with three hashtags, including "Appreciate those around you", "Drive safely at night" and "Avoid going out at night".

The poem, which was uploaded on his Facebook on Monday (Jan 21), received over 32,000 likes and was shared over 7,000 times.

The Star made several attempts to contact Yeoh to comment on the poem he wrote.

On Sunday, Moey was driving an SUV on the Penang Bridge, which lost control after being hit by a car before plunging off the bridge at 2.54am.

At press time, the authorities have managed to recover the vehicle from the seabed.

The police have recorded the statements from eight individuals over the incident.

It was reported that the driver of the other car tested positive for cannabis.