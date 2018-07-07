Fu Chang Xin Captivates Guangzhou With Sensational Debut ONE Performance

Fu Chang Xin was fired up on his way to the ring in the Guangzhou Tianhe Gymnasium in China, hoping to win for his countrymen against Rustem Yensebayev at ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS on July 7th.

Fu faced a tough test from his Kazakh opponent, who was also making his organisational debut, but the man from Harbin proved to have to much power and had his hand raised after an action-packed contest.

As the first round got underway, Yensebayev started strong by going kick-for-kick with Fu. “Actor” used constant pressure to push his opponent toward the ropes and came close to taking him down. An unfazed Fu answered with a left roundhouse kick to the head and began to work his jab.

The mixed martial artists then met in the centre of the ring and traded hard leg kicks. When Fu shot for a double-leg, Yensebayev came close to locking up a guillotine choke, but he was not able to secure the position with his legs and the opportunity escaped him.

When Fu took his opponent down again, he delivered a knee to the body, then unloaded with a flurry of hammerfists and elbows. Yensebayev tried to hang on, but the referee was forced to step in at the 4:32 mark of round one to stop the bout.

“My opponent so great so strong, but I kept fighting for my home crowd,” he told Mitch Chilson enthusiastically in the post-bout interview – receiving a roar from the crowd in return.

With his impressive TKO in his debut in Guangzhou, Fu improves to 8-1 and makes an immediate impression in ONE.