German man dies after suicide leap at Bangkok airport terminal

A German tourist died after jumping from the fourth floor of the passenger terminal at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday.

Police identified the man as Mike Schwager (not the official spelling), 52.

His body fell on to a concrete beam above the ground floor near toilet rooms behind the duty-free shop in Zone E.

Rescuers and a medical team took him down from the beam, gave him first aid and took him to the Samitivej Suvarnabhumi clinic, where he died.

Airport officials told police that the man had been due to fly to Zurich via Dubai on October 7, with the first of those two flights having left Bangkok at 9pm that day.

However, he had refused to board the plane and had been staying in the airport ever since.

The Germany Embassy has been informed so that they can tell his family.