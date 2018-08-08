Giant 18-kg durian in Thailand put on auction

Giant 18-kg durian in Thailand put on auction
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Aug 08, 2018

BANGKOK - A durian orchard owner in Tak has put his giant 18-kilogram durian on auction.

Thanapon Chainok, 51, who has a 12-rai (2-hectare) durian orchard in Tak's Prop Phra district, said the giant remains on its branch, as it is not yet ready for harvest. But he estimated it weighs about 18 kilograms.

Thanapon said he had opened an auction for the large fruit, starting at Bt10,000 (S$411), with the latest offer reaching Bt73,000 (S$3,000).

The auction would continue until August 12, he said. He normally sells durians at his orchard for Bt85 (S$3.50) per a kilogram.

ALSO READ: Couple give away 2,200kg of durian to celebrate wedding anniversary

 

More about

durians
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement