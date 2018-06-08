Girl, 5, loses arm when sweater gets stuck in motorcycle wheel

A five-year-old girl in Surin, Thailand, lost her left arm when her sweater got entangled in the back wheel of a motorcycle driven by her mother on Thursday evening.

Chalongkrung Suwanbutr, a rescuer in Surin’s Muang district, said the accident happened on Pattamanon road in Tambon Nai Muang of Muang district.

Chalongkrung recounted the girl’s plight in a Facebook post at 7.46pm on Thursday.

The post was widely shared by Facebook users who expressed sympathy for the girl.

Chalongkrung said he made the post to warn parents to be careful when driving motorcycles with their kids riding pillion.

He said the girl’s pink sweater got stuck in the wheel, which pulled in her arm before cutting it off.

He put the arm in ice and rushed the girl and the arm to Surin Hospital but it was too late to reattach the limb.

The girl was in a safe condition but remained under close watch by doctors.