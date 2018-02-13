Grab driver sues 'ungrateful' passenger who beat him up after he returns phone

PHILIPPINES - A Grab driver sued a passenger for serious physical injuries in the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Monday after the latter allegedly beat him up instead of thanking him for returning his cell phone.

In a Facebook post, Armando Yabut, 30, said that on Feb. 9, the passenger identified as Jinno John Simon, left his phone inside his vehicle.

Yabut said he coordinated with Grab which located Simon. He called up Simon who asked him if he could drive to his house in Kamuning, Quezon City, to return his phone.

"But … instead of thanking me, he suddenly accused me of being a thief and began to beat me up," Yabut said in his post.

A police report said Yabut was forced to sign a settlement admitting he stole the phone after officials threatened to summon his pregnant wife.

Yabut's lawyer, Ariel Inton, said Simon, a tattoo artist, had not been seen since then.