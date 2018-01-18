Grappling with disappointment, Marat Gafurov looks to make a statement in Jakarta

Marat “Cobra” Gafurov just can’t wait to jump back into the ONE Championship cage, and stake his claim for a rematch with ONE Featherweight Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen.

Gafurov already holds a dominant victory over the Australian champion, but lost in dramatic fashion when they met for a second time last year, as Nguyen handed the Russian the first defeat of his professional martial arts career. It was the same thing Gafurov did to Nguyen years earlier.

Gafurov’s plan was to return early in 2018 and make a definitive statement, but his plans fell by the wayside when his original opponent was forced out of action through injury before the bout had even been announced.

The former ONE Featherweight World Champion will still be in action in Jakarta at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE on Friday, 20 January, though. The Russian has accepted the offer of a Grappling Super-Match with former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, and the pair will do battle in a grappling-only contest inside the ONE cage in a fascinating clash of styles.

It’s only the second time such a bout has been staged by ONE Championship, and Gafurov is staying positive, despite clearly being disappointed at not being able to compete under full martial arts rules against his originally-scheduled opponent.

“My training plan changed because now I am preparing for a grappling match,” said the 33-year-old.

“The hardest part is not training itself, but keeping yourself motivated. When you hear a match may not happen, you relax a little bit, and it could be bad for your overall performance.”

With the uncertainty over his involvement in the event now cleared up, Gafurov has been working tirelessly on the mats at AKA Thailand in Phuket alongside his manager and friend, Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev, sharpening his ground skills in preparation to face one of Asian martial arts’ legendary figures. Both men will be in action on the card in Jakarta.

As a martial artist swho has finished 11 of his 15 wins via submission, Gafurov’s grappling skills in a martial arts setting are beyond reproach. And he’s relishing the opportunity to face a larger, even more seasoned grappler than himself on 20 January.

“He is a great opponent. He is strong and flexible, and has got great endurance,” said the Dagestani athlete.

“I cannot see any gaps in his game. Maybe I have better stamina and am physically stronger, but I cannot rely just on these two qualities with this guy.

“He has an amazing record, and has competed a lot. Yes, he lost his last match with Ben Askren, but to be honest, that was not his ideal weight.”

Aoki will have the size advantage in this contest, however. Their grappling match will be contested at a 76kg catchweight, but the Japanese athlete is markedly taller, standing five centimetres higher than Gafurov.

One area where “Cobra” may have the edge is in the science of his preparations. After his loss to Nguyen, Gafurov went back to the drawing board and left no stone unturned as he unpicked his previous training camp to discover where he fell short against the Australian.

He appointed a team of experts to assess his body in an attempt to optimise his training and diet ahead of future contests, with his blood, hormone levels, reflexes and oxygen consumption all monitored. It’s a detailed approach he hopes will pay dividends when he steps back into the cage on Friday night.

“I understood that my body and mind need a lot more care, which includes working closely with doctors and personal trainers, and spending quality time just relaxing with friends and family,” he explained.

Now more relaxed, better prepared and with more knowledge of what makes his body tick, Gafurov is ready to test his grappling skills against one of the best in the world.

Victory would be exactly the statement he’s looking for.