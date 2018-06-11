Groom comes out as a transgender after wedding

A newly married woman fainted when the groom told her on their first night together that he was a transgender man.

The couple, who are from Kerala, India, had been dating for seven years prior to the wedding, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Identified as Sri Ram, 25, he had since been arrested for not coming clean with her.

Her parents had initially objected to the relationship but relented and allowed the woman to marry Sri Ram.

On the day of the wedding, Sri Ram’s parents did not show up. But he managed to convince the bride’s family to proceed.

On a much different and happier union, Kerala saw its first transgender couple tying the knot with their families’ blessings.

They walked down the aisle on May 10.

Ishan, a 33-year-old who had undergone female-to-male surgery, married 31-year-old Surya, who previously went through a male-to-female surgery, in accordance with the Special Marriage Act.

The wedding was all the more significant as the bride and groom were of different religions.