Hair loss leads Indian software engineer to suicide

A software engineer in India committed suicide on Sunday after no one could solve his persistent hair loss problem.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old R Mithun Raj, who was working in a software company in Bengaluru, The Times of India reported.

Mithun killed himself by hanging. He committed the act in his room, from where he was later found by his mother, Vasanthi, after she returned home from a temple. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Local authorities said Mithun committed suicide because he was diagnosed with a skin condition, causing his hair to fall off. The victim tried taking medication but nothing solved his problem.

Airing his concerns to his mother, Vasanthi tried to look for possible solutions, but to no avail. This only deepened Mithin's worry, which worsened as depression, eventually leading him to hang himself.

HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019

Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555

Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800