Handgun found in bin at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport

JAKARTA - Police at the Indonesian capital's Soekarno Hatta airport have secured a firearm found by a cleaner at an overnight carpark on Wednesday morning (June 20).

"The firearm is a Russian-made Makarov handgun," Soekarno Hatta Airport police chief Victor Togi Tambunan said, the Kompas news website reported.

He said a cleaner with the airport services company PT Angkasa Pura Solusi, known as Suhardi, had been cleaning areas E30 and F30 of the carpark on Wednesday morning when he found a heavy object among the trash he collected from the bin.

"Suhardi felt there was something heavy in the trash, and it turned out to be a firearm wrapped in a plastic bag," Victor said.

He said Suhardi, 45, immediately reported the discovery to an airport security guard, who in turn reported it to the airport police.

He said the officers confiscated the 7.65mm gun, which had the serial number YA 2871 issued in 1972.

"We are investigating to find the owner of the handgun," he said.