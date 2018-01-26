Hayato Suzuki gets back on track at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES

Hayato Suzuki may have experienced his first career blemish to now-reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva in November 2017, but in his promotional return, he looked as dominant as ever.

On Friday, 26 January, the Japanese grappler stopped Yago “Codorninha” Bryan with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their strawweight encounter at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES in Manila, Philippines.

Following a touch of gloves, things got started quickly. Suzuki wasted no time trying to stay on the feet against a former Shooto South American Strawweight Champion, and took Bryan down within seconds of the opening bell. The Japanese athlete stuck to the Brazilian like glue for what must have seemed like an eternity.

Bryan attempted to get to his feet, but Suzuki took his back and soon sunk in a deep rear-naked choke to seal the deal. The finish came at the 4:03 mark of the first round.

It was an impressed showing for Suzuki, the former Grachan Flyweight Champion. He improved his record to 18-1-2, and is now 2-1 inside the ONE cage. If he can continue delivering dominant performances like this, he could see find himself in a rematch with Silva, only this time for the belt.