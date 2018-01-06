Health officials visit Bangkok clinic over penis-whitening service

This promotional handout from 2016 and received by AFP on January 4, 2018 from Lelux Hospital shows a man undergoing a penis whitening procedure at the Bangkok branch of Lelux Hospital.

BANGKOK - Health officials turned up at Lelux Hospital here on Friday (Jan 5) to investigate reports that it provides and advertises whitening services for male genitalia.

"They have come to ask for information about the services," the hospital's marketing manager Popol Tansakul told The Nation.

Popol said he had already assured the officials that laser treatments for male genitalia were safe because they focused more on crotches.

He admitted that health officials from the Nonthaburi Public Health Office had also asked about advertising the services.

"But we don't advertise these services," said Popol. "What has appeared on social media comes from a post by a hospital staffer. It's not a post from our hospital."

"New services. Reduce pigmentation. Make penis whiter. No pain. No recuperation needed. Let's tag people who should do it," read the post by Facebook user Atittayapa Photiya, who described herself as working for Lelux Hospital.

On Thursday (Jan 4), the post was still on her Facebook page and received many shares and comments but it had been removed on Friday.