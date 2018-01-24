Heavy rain causes flooding and traffic chaos in Bangkok

Unseasonal heavy rain on Wednesday morning triggered flooding in downtown areas of Bangkok and caused the traffic havoc.

Bangkok Flood Control Centre said on Wednesday before noon that there was heavy rain in many districts of Bangkok, including most of Thon Buri, Ratchathewi, Yannawa and Pathumwan.

The highest rainfall as of 11.50 am was 76.5 millimetres in Pathumwan district.

The heavy downpour during the morning rush hours triggered floods on many streets. The Drainage and Sewerage Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said there was minor flooding of around 15 centimetres deep at Ratchaprasong Intersection at around 11.40 am.

The department expected that the flood would recede within one hour. However, people in the area reported on social media that the floodwaters were so high that the pavement was submerged in some parts of Sukhumvit Road.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Rains also flooded many sois (minor streets) nearby, which resulted in heavier traffic than usual throughout the inner parts of Bangkok.