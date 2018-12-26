Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang in head-on car crash in Hokkaido

A top Hong Kong police officer was involved in a head-on crash in Japan on Christmas Day with a car carrying actor Eric Tsang Chi-wai, sources have said.

Director of Crime and Security Li Chi-hang and his family were in a seven-seater when it collided with another car on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Li was sent to hospital before being transferred to another facility by helicopter for surgery on Wednesday. He was said to be conscious but numb in the lower half of his body.

His wife also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and required immediate surgery.

Comedian Tsang was conscious after the incident and had not sought help from Hong Kong authorities as of Tuesday night.

Officer Li's family were on a holiday road trip when the accident took place in Otaru, a port city to the northwest of the island's capital, Sapporo.

Li was a passenger at the time, a source said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings of gales and snow for the northwestern part of the island.

Otaru recorded 23cm of snow on Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius to a maximum of just 0.2 of a degree above freezing, according to official statistics.

Hong Kong police and Immigration Department officers have flown to Hokkaido to offer help, a source said.

Li joined the police force in 1988. He previously served as assistant commissioner and was promoted to his current post earlier this year.

Several Hong Kong tourists have died navigating the mountainous roads of Hokkaido, one of Japan's most popular holiday destinations.

In 2016 a three-year-old boy was killed when a rental car driven by his father slammed into a lamp post on a highway in Iwamizawa, about an hour's drive from Sapporo.

In December 2010 a 51-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl died when their rented vehicle crashed head-on into a truck on a snow-covered road between Sapporo and a ski resort in the town of Niseko.

A Hong Kong police spokesman said the force's Welfare Services Group of its Personnel Wing had been in close contact with Li's family.

The Post has contacted Tsang's management for comment.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post. Permission required for reproduction.