Hong Kong stars send messages of strength to footballers, rescuers

Michelle Yim, Roger Wu and Simon Yam sent messages of encouragement to trapped 13 and rescuers.
PHOTO: Facebook video screengrab
The Nation/Asia News Network
Jul 10, 2018

Three Hong Kong stars on Monday sent messages of encouragement to the Wild Boars and their rescuers as preparations were underway to continue extracting the footballers and their assistant coach.

In the brief video clips posted on Monday by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong, the stars expressed their best wishes in Thai.

Actor Simon Yam said, “I wish the ‘Wild Boar’ team to be safe.”

Actress Michelle Yim Wai-ling said, “We, the people of Hong Kong wish to express encouragement to the ‘Wild Boar’ team and all members of the rescue team. Thai kids keep on strong! Thai people keep on strong!”

TV host Roger Wu said, “Hello, I would like to express encouragement to the ‘Wild Boar’ team and all the officials and volunteers who went there to rescue them. I wish that you all are safe. Thailand keep on strong!”

on Facebook

ตามมาด้วยอีก 2 ดาราฮ่องกง 🇭🇰 นาง Michelle Yim Wai-ling (หมี เซี๊ยะ) และนาย Roger Wu (โรเจอร์ วู)...

Posted by Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong on Sunday, 8 July 2018

on Facebook

🎥 นักแสดงชาวฮ่องกง 🇭🇰 นายSimon Yam หรือ เยิ่น ต๊ะหัว อัดคลิปให้กำลังใจน้องๆ ทีมหมูป่า 🐗 ขอให้น้องๆ ทุกคนสู้ๆ และปลอดภัยกลับออกมาจากถ้ำทุกคนครับ 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭

Posted by Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong on Sunday, 8 July 2018

The 12 young footballers and the assistant coach of the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Academy Mae Sai football club were trapped in a flooded Chiang Rai on June 23. So far, eight were extracted over July 8 and 9, with plans being made to take out the remaining five.

