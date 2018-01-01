Skip to main content
Asia
Bangkok air quality 'extremely unhealthy' since Saturday
Double-ended car turns heads on Indonesia roads
Japan seeks upgraded whaling ship as PM vows to continue hunts
On borrowed time? Thai 'Rolex General' luxury watch claims probed
Fresh tremors halt search ops after Japan volcano eruption
Thousands more Filipinos displaced as volcanic lava fires ash 5km high
Heavy rain causes flooding and traffic chaos in Bangkok
How family underpins Kairat Akhmetov’s drive to succeed
April Osenio ready to start new chapter of her ONE Championship career
Geje Eustaquio aiming to get things right this time against Kairat Akhmetov
After a tough 2017, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is optimistic for the future
Joshua Pacio is learning at the highest level in ONE Championship
Jomary Torres is staying modest on her road to the top
US Defence Secretary sees Indonesian forces drink snake blood, roll in glass
Hundreds of houses damaged by Indonesia earthquake
New school director, 51, under fire for 'intimate relationship' with schoolgirl, 14
Korea shivers as winter hits its coldest point
2 men in Indonesia arrested for allegedly uploading sex video they made
Collapsed part of Indonesia Stock Exchange building opens Wednesday
UN urges rethink of Rohingya repatriations to ensure safeguards
Pakistan police arrest key suspect in child murder case
