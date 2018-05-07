'Humiliated' groom-to-be kills fiancee, burns body

Tambora Police in West Jakarta have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing and then burning the body of his 41-year-old fiancee.

"The suspect felt humiliated as a man because the victim was covering the whole cost of their wedding," Tambora Police chief Comr. Iver Son Manossoh, said on Saturday (May 5) as reported by tribunnews.com.

Iver said that previously the suspect, identified as Stefanus and Laura, his fiancee, were involved in an argument at her house on Jl. Alaydrus, North Petojo, Gambir, Central Jakarta, on Thursday at 1pm.

According to the police, Stefanus said the victim threatened to stab him but he snatched the knife and stabbed her several times in the abdomen.

Iver said the suspect put his fiancee's body in his Daihatsu Ayla hidden under a bedcover and brought it to his house in Pekojan in Tambora.

He said Stefanus then arranged with four of his friends to get rid of the body. They kept the body in Tambora for a day before finally burning it and dumping it in Tangerang, Banten.