Hundreds of houses damaged by Indonesia earthquake

At least 116 houses in Lebak regency, Banten, were damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted the coast of Lebak on Tuesday afternoon, a local official said.

"We found that the number of damaged houses increased from 105 to 116 units," Lebak Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Kaprawi said on Tuesday, as reported by Antara.

Most of the damaged houses were located in Panggarangan subdistrict.

The BPBD has opened an earthquake emergency post in the event of possible fatalities.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the quake's centre at 81 kilometers southwest of the provincial city of Leak at a depth of 10 km. No tsunami warning was issued.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) recorded that at least 115 houses, one mosque, and one community health centre in Banten were damaged by the earthquake, said spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The earthquake also damaged two houses in Cianjur regency in neighbouring West Java.

Six high school students in Cianjur were injured when debris from a school building fell on them, Sutopo added.

At least 10 houses, a mosque and two health centres were damaged in West Java's Sukabumi regency.

The tremor was felt as far away as Jakarta, which is 153 km from Lebak.