Ill-fated Lion Air flight piloted by Indian national

Ill-fated Lion Air flight piloted by Indian national
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network
Oct 29, 2018

PETALING JAYA - The Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed in the sea of Java on Monday (Oct 29), was piloted by an Indian national from New Delhi, reported Indonesian portal Detik.com.

According to his Linkedin account, Captain Bhavye Suneja had worked in the airline for seven years and eight months.  

Before Lion Air, Bhavye was a Boeing 737 trainee pilot in Emirates for four months.

on Twitter

The graduate of Ahlcon Public School in New Delhi had studied piloting at the Bel Air pilot training and flight school.

 

Before Lion Air, Bhavye was a Boeing 737 trainee pilot in Emirates for four months.

The flight, which was reported to have at least 189 people on board, lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff and is believed to have sunk after crashing into the sea off Indonesia’s island of Java.

Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta

More about

Air crashes INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement