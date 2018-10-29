Ill-fated Lion Air flight piloted by Indian national

PETALING JAYA - The Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed in the sea of Java on Monday (Oct 29), was piloted by an Indian national from New Delhi, reported Indonesian portal Detik.com.

According to his Linkedin account, Captain Bhavye Suneja had worked in the airline for seven years and eight months.

Before Lion Air, Bhavye was a Boeing 737 trainee pilot in Emirates for four months.

on Twitter #BreakingNews Pesawat Lion Air #JT610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang dipiloti oleh Captain Bhavye Suneja. Ini rekam jejak pilot tersebut. https://t.co/6182BHsZpi — detikcom (@detikcom) October 29, 2018

The graduate of Ahlcon Public School in New Delhi had studied piloting at the Bel Air pilot training and flight school.

Before Lion Air, Bhavye was a Boeing 737 trainee pilot in Emirates for four months.

The flight, which was reported to have at least 189 people on board, lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff and is believed to have sunk after crashing into the sea off Indonesia’s island of Java.