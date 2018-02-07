Imperial wedding of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro to be postponed

Imperial wedding of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro to be postponed
PHOTO: AFP
The Yomiuri Shimbun/Asia News Network
Feb 07, 2018

The planned wedding ceremony of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro, both 26, will be postponed, the Imperial Household Agency announced Tuesday.

The two released a document explaining their feelings in which they said there is not much time left to prepare for their planned wedding ceremony and life after marriage. They are said to have made the decision on their own.

Princess Mako is the first daughter of Prince Akishino.

Komuro is a former university classmate of the princess and works at a legal office.

Japan's Princess Mako to be engaged to university classmate

More about

Royal Families Weddings and engagements
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement