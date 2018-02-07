Imperial wedding of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro to be postponed

The planned wedding ceremony of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro, both 26, will be postponed, the Imperial Household Agency announced Tuesday.

The two released a document explaining their feelings in which they said there is not much time left to prepare for their planned wedding ceremony and life after marriage. They are said to have made the decision on their own.

Princess Mako is the first daughter of Prince Akishino.

Komuro is a former university classmate of the princess and works at a legal office.