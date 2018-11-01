Indian cop who brought her baby to work at police station gets transfer

A policewoman who was photographed working in her station with her infant child sleeping on a table nearby has been allowed a transfer back to her parents' hometown, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Archana Jeyanth, 30, works in Uttar Pradesh, India, away from her parents and her husband in Agra.

When Archana could not find a babysitter a few days ago, she decided to bring the baby to the police station.

Images of the mother and baby went viral subsequently.

on Twitter Constable Archana Jayant Yadav, watching over baby and working at a police station in Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/oF7wZ55KIY pic.twitter.com/aITZXdLbbd — Anuj Pandey (@qanuj) October 28, 2018

on Twitter Meet Mrs. Archana, a woman constable who is posted in Jhansi PS, UP. She comes duty regularly with her 6 months baby named Anika. Lives in rented room alone there & her family live in Agra. She can’t drop out Anika at room. That’s why she comes with her baby on duty.



Real Hero.. pic.twitter.com/kFuT2W92Tj — Nitish Kartikeya नीतीश कार्तिकेय (@NitishKartikeya) October 27, 2018

The state police chief commended her dedi­cation and gave her 1,000 rupees (S$19) as a reward.

