Indian cop who brought her baby to work at police station gets transfer
PHOTO: Twitter
The Star/Asia News Network
Nov 01, 2018

A policewoman who was photographed working in her station with her infant child sleeping on a table nearby has been allowed a transfer back to her parents' hometown, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Archana Jeyanth, 30, works in Uttar Pradesh, India, away from her parents and her husband in Agra.

When Archana could not find a babysitter a few days ago, she decided to bring the baby to the police station.

Images of the mother and baby went viral subsequently.

The state police chief commended her dedi­cation and gave her 1,000 rupees (S$19) as a reward.

