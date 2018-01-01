Skip to main content
Asia
This Bangkok cafe offers a deathly experience
Police arrest woman for murder of 6-year-old grandson in Hong Kong hotel
Hotel fire in Manila kills at least three people
Philippines' Duterte urges other nations to quit ICC
This Indian foundation is empowering children by teaching them what’s an 'unsafe' touch
Elephants in Thailand attempt to pick pineapples from lorry
Spring comes to Tokyo with first cherry blossoms
10 dead as Philippine plane crashes into house
Taiwan to revoke licence of nanny caught slapping baby
$422k Porsche up in flames as battery charging goes wrong
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip
Philippines informs UN of ICC withdrawal, says committed to fight impunity
Asia's tycoon, billionaire and empire-builder Li Ka-shing retires
Second woman files sexual assault complaint against South Korean ex-governor Ahn Hee Jung
Hong Kong mulls three years' jail for disrespect to Chinese national anthem
Special team formed to catch tiger in Riau
98-year-old man jailed 4 years for attempted murder of wife
Barack Obama, Anthony Bourdain's Vietnam restaurant table preserved in glass case
Aceh cannot introduce beheading as punishment under bylaw, official says
Australian, Cambodian trainers die in demining accident
Indonesia wants Australia as full Asean member
Most Read
