India's PNB detects another small fraud at branch at heart of $2 billion fraud
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Mar 15, 2018

NEW DELHI - India's Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police.

The new alleged fraud of around 91 million rupees involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

