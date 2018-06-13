'Indomie' onigiri the latest food fad in Indonesia - would you try it?

Some of Indonesia’s culinary adventurers have not stopped obsessing over instant noodles.

Instant noodle onigiri has been introduced by K3 Mart, a local convenience store chain in Medan, North Sumatra. This new creation follows the recent trend of instant noodle donuts, while there have also been instant noodle burgers and tiered cakes.

Kompas.com reached out to Richad Stanlay, the owner of K3 Mart, who said he was inspired by his love for instant noodles, particularly the Indomie brand.

The idea of creating onigiri (Japanese rice ball) made of instant noodles came to Richad’s mind and he asked his K3 Mart chef to execute the idea. Indomie fried instant noodles were then shaped and wrapped with nori (seaweed). Bird’s eye chili is added to complete the Indonesian touch.

“This is spot on for me,” commented Richad.

K3 Mart reportedly produces 100 portions of instant noodle onigiri every day and it sells out quickly, thanks to social media that helps spread the word. The convenience store’s Instagram account has also announced that the new creation caught the eyes of Axton Salim, director of Indofood, which manufactures Indomie.

Instant noodle onigiri costs Rp 10,900 (S$1.04) at K3 Mart and the convenience store said it is likely to launch different flavors.