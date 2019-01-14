Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air jet

Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air jet
Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officials examine a recovered turbine engine from the Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, on Nov 4, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jan 14, 2019

JAKARTA - Indonesia has found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air plane more than two months after the Boeing Co 737 Max jet crashed into the sea near Jakarta, killing all 189 on board, an official said on Monday (Jan 14).

"It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Mr Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Commission, said by text message.

The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.

Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta

