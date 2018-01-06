Indonesia police officer robs bank employees under his guard

A police officer from the Tabalong precinct in South Kalimantan, identified as Brig. J, has been arrested after allegedly robbing bank employees under his guard.

National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muhammad Iqbal confirmed the arrest on Friday.

"Yes, it's true. We are processing him," Iqbal said as quoted by kompas.com.

The alleged robbery occurred on Thursday, when J was assigned to guard a cash transfer from Bank Mandiri's Banjarmasin branch.

J stood guard as a Bank Mandiri driver, identified as G, and a teller identified as A withdrew Rp 6 billion (US$447,600) and $10,000, which was to be delivered to the Tabalong branch of the bank.

On the way to Tabalong, an as-yet unidentified accomplice joined J, G and A in the car.

J then asked G to make an unscheduled stop at the Martapura police precinct, claiming that he needed to pick something up.

Before they arrived at the precinct, however, J allegedly pointed his gun at the bank employees and threatened to shoot them if they did not follow orders.

J and his accomplice then put G and A in handcuffs and covered their mouths with duct tape before forcing them out of the car.

Iqbal said that J would be dealt with firmly, but only after the investigation was completed.

"There is a mechanism in place; we will see," he said. "If it is proven that he committed a crime, then he will be fired."