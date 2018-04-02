Indonesia says Go-Jek, Grab need to register as transport businesses

Indonesia says Go-Jek, Grab need to register as transport businesses
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Apr 02, 2018

JAKARTA - Ride-hailing companies Go-Jek and Grab must register in Indonesia as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, Indonesia's transport minister said on Monday (Apr 2).

"We in the Transport Ministry have finalised this and within one or two days we will meet stakeholders to discuss," Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a news conference.

Another official said once a ride-hailing company obtained a licence it needed to follow the rules of a public transport provider.

The minister also pledged that the government would ensure competition in the ride-hailing sector after Uber Technologies Inc's deal to sell its operations in South-east Asia to rival ride-hailing firm Grab.

More about

Grab Transport policy
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement