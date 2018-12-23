Indonesian band Seventeen confirms death of member and road manager in tsunami

Frontman Ifan uploaded a video to his Instagram account, confirming in tears that several band members and his wife had not yet been found and asking for prayers from his followers.
Indonesian band Seventeen has confirmed the death of one of its members and its road manager following a tsunami in the Sunda Strait that struck the beach where the band was performing on Saturday night.

The band confirmed via a press release that bassist M. Awal Purbani, also known as Bani, and road manager Oki Wijaya passed away following the disaster.

Seventeen was performing at an event held by state electricity company PLN when the tsunami hit the stage where the band was performing, located on the shore of Tanjung Lesung beach, at 09:30 pm.

The band is still looking for four people in their team, including Herman Sikumbang (guitarist), Andi Windu Darmawan (drummer), Ujang (crew member), and Dylan Sahara (wife of vocalist Ifan).

According to the statement, they had been evacuated to nearby clinics, and a search and rescue team had been deployed to the area. The band is unable to go anywhere due to the lack of transportation.

Frontman Ifan uploaded a video to his Instagram account, confirming in tears that several band members and his wife had not yet been found and asking for prayers from his followers.

Minta doanya agar istri saya @dylan_sahara , trus mas @hermanseventeen @andi_seventeen sama @uje17_rukmanarustam cepet ktmu dalam keadaan selamat sehat walafiat. Minta ikhlas nya buat orang2 tersayang mas @baniseventeen dan mas @oki_wijaya

