Indonesian grandparents travelled through Europe and Asia by car, with first stop in Singapore

Grandparents Teddy Unggul Wicaksono and Yana Kusryanti, both 55 years old, have travelled through Europe and Asia by car. The couple returned to Indonesia after eight months on Jan. 5 following their 60,000-kilometer journey.

"I just wanted to see the world up close. If we travelled by plane, we'd only arrive in big cities. But with a car, we had to drive through borders, small cities, forests and so forth, and then to the big cities," Teddy said in an interview with Kompas TV on Jan. 21, as reported by Kompas.com.

The couple took overland routes, starting at their first destination, Singapore and continued to Malaysia and Cambodia, Laos, China and then to Russia, Norway and Sweden.

"Every country is unique. We could feel the difference; the cuisine, the buildings and also the inhabitants," Yana said.

One of the obstacles faced by Teddy and Yana was when they visited a non-English-speaking country. However, with the help of technology, they could avoid getting lost in translation and continue to enjoy the adventure.

"Most people in Europe can speak English, but when we were in Russia, we had to use Google translate. In China, we had a tour guide or local guide travelling with us in our car to show us the landmarks," said Teddy, adding the importance of having a guide when visiting China.