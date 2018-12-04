Indonesian man accused of stealing Tinder dates' cars

A man identified as Andhika Prasetyo, 39, was arrested by Depok Police on Monday after allegedly attempting to steal a car owned by W, 41, a woman he met on mobile dating app Tinder.

Depok Police chief Comr. Deddy Kurniawan said Andhika and W met up in a mall after chatting on the app.

"While [she] was shopping, Andhika attempted to steal her car, which had earlier been parked by a valet," Deddy said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

According to the police, Andhika may have stolen the cars of four previous Tinder dates. Deddy said the police would follow up the other reports against Andhika.

Andhika reportedly said he always tried to date women over 40 years of age, who had promising jobs and had relationship problems.

"I usually date women who have neglectful husbands. There was one whose husband had a bad temper, or another whose husband was cheating. Those women need a friend to talk to," said Andhika as quoted by kompas.com.

He has been charged under Article 372 of the Criminal Code on embezzlement.