Indonesian man arrested for trying to burn wife alive

A man was arrested by the police on Tuesday night in Grogol, West Jakarta, for attempting to burn his wife alive during a domestic dispute.

According to West Jakarta Police general crimes head Comr. Adj. Rulian Syauri, the domestic dispute occurred after the man, identified as IA, accused his wife of cheating on him. Rulian said that IA believed that his wife, NI, was having an affair with another man and became furious when she denied the accusation.

"He poured a gasoline onto the victim's body and threatened to burn her alive," said Rulian. Fortunately, NI managed to escape to a nearby police post.

Rulian said that the couple fought frequently. The police also discovered that NI was physically abused by her husband when an inspection found bruises on the woman's body.

IA already has pleaded guilty to the police charge, and is awaiting investigation.

Rulian said the police were waiting for a confirmation from its Women and Children's Protection (PPA) unit to proceed with the investigation.