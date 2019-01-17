Indonesian soap star named suspect in prostitution case

The East Java Police have named a soap opera star, identified as VA, a suspect in a prostitution case after reportedly discovering nude photos and videos of her and tracking them down to an alleged pimp.

"We will call her for questioning next Monday," East Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Luki Hermawan said as quoted by tribunnews.com.

He added that VA would be charged under Article 27 of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law for allegedly being involved in an electronic transaction for prostitution, which carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera said that some of VA's photos and videos had been leaked online and investigators were currently searching for the source of the leak.

Police caught VA in a Surabaya hotel room in East Java with a businessman who is suspected to have paid the soap star for sex.

Another TV actress, four witnesses and two hotel employees were also arrested during the raid.