Indonesian students in Rotterdam urged to be on alert following reported rape

Indonesian students in Rotterdam, Netherlands have been urged to be more cautious while out at night and in the early morning hours following the reported rape of an Indonesian exchange student on Saturday.

Zaid Ramadhan Hanan, a university student in Rotterdam, said school campuses were quiet during school breaks.

“This is the first such incident involving an Indonesian student,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday, “but six months ago I heard the same case happened to another international student.”

He said Indonesian students should be more cautious following the reported incident, even though it was common for students to leave campus at night or in the early hours of the day.

“We have a quick-response group in case something happens and share emergency contacts,” he said.

A local news report said Rotterdam Police were investigating the case. A police report said the victim was riding a bicycle from Rotterdam Station to her residence at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and, shortly after she locked up her bike, she was allegedly attacked by the assailant.

Rotterdam Police have questioned 20 witnesses and identified the route taken by the Indonesian student. Furthermore, images from CCTVs were obtained to identify the alleged offender, who police suspect was a dark-skinned man wearing a hooded jacket and riding a black bicycle.