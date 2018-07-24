Indonesian students in Rotterdam urged to be on alert following reported rape

Indonesian students in Rotterdam urged to be on alert following reported rape
PHOTO: The Star file/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jul 24, 2018

Indonesian students in Rotterdam, Netherlands have been urged to be more cautious while out at night and in the early morning hours following the reported rape of an Indonesian exchange student on Saturday.  

Zaid Ramadhan Hanan, a university student in Rotterdam, said school campuses were quiet during school breaks.

“This is the first such incident involving an Indonesian student,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday, “but six months ago I heard the same case happened to another international student.”

He said Indonesian students should be more cautious following the reported incident, even though it was common for students to leave campus at night or in the early hours of the day.  

“We have a quick-response group in case something happens and share emergency contacts,” he said. 

A local news report said Rotterdam Police were investigating the case. A police report said the victim was riding a bicycle from Rotterdam Station to her residence at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and, shortly after she locked up her bike, she was allegedly attacked by the assailant.

Rotterdam Police have questioned 20 witnesses and identified the route taken by the Indonesian student. Furthermore, images from CCTVs were obtained to identify the alleged offender, who police suspect was a dark-skinned man wearing a hooded jacket and riding a black bicycle.

More about

Rape
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement