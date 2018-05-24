Indonesian teenager arrested for threatening to shoot Jokowi in viral video

Jakarta Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who threatened to shoot President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in a video that has gone viral.

While holding up a picture of Jokowi, the shirtless teenager, identified only as S, ranted about Jokowi and said he would not only shoot but also shackle Jokowi and burn down the President’s house in a 19-second video.

The teenager then challenged the President to find him in 24 hours.

Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said S was arrested at his house in Kembangan, West Jakarta, on Wednesday.

“The teen is accompanied by his parents because of his age,” Argo added as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com on Wednesday.